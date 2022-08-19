Patrick Mahomes: I think we took a giant step as far as how we do things

The retooling of Kansas City’s offense has been the team’s biggest story throughout the offseason. And now that the Chiefs are breaking camp at St. Joseph’s to conclude the rest of their preseason at their home facility, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is feeling good about where things stand.

He told reporters in his Thursday press conference that the team has made significant progress throughout the last few weeks.

“I think we took a giant step as far as how we do things,” Mahomes said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “We have the talent. We got the guys that can go out there and make the plays. Coach Reid runs a tough training camp. It’s what we’ve been known for — I think it makes us better for it. And I think guys, as we went on, understood that. And they came out with the mindset they were going to compete every single day. You saw offense have good days [and] you saw defense have good days — and that’s usually a good sign for a good football team.”

Unlike many teams in the league, the Chiefs starters play significant preseason snaps — including Mahomes. Reid said on Thursday that the ones will play for about the first half in Saturday’s matchup with the Commanders.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman unlikely to play due to their respective knee and groin injuries, Mahomes is looking forward to playing with younger receivers like Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.

“It’s going to be an exciting opportunity for them,” said Mahomes. “You saw guys like Skyy and Justin Watson make plays when they came in this first preseason game with Shane [Buchele] and Chad [Henne]. For them to make plays there, they’re going to get more reps with me in this game. I’m interested to see how they maximize this opportunity, but they’ve been doing it at practice.

“They’ve been making the plays at practice and doing everything the right way. So for them to get in there and get some opportunity to run with the ones, I think it will help us out in the long run whenever we do get those guys back — to have a good group of guys to go in at any time.”

