Patrick Mahomes: I think we can still be a special offense

The Chiefs beat the Giants 20-17 on Monday night, improving their record back to .500 at 4-4.

But Kansas City’s offense still doesn’t look like the prolific unit of years past.

The team committed multiple turnovers in its fourth consecutive game, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ early interception and tight end Travis Kelce’s third-quarter fumble. Plus Kansas City was penalized 12 times for 103 yards.

But the club was able to overcome those negative plays and win with a pair of Harrison Butker fourth-quarter field goals.

Mahomes, who finished the contest 29-of-48 passing for 275 yards with one touchdown and one interception, said after the game that the Chiefs just kept battling.

“Even the Titans game the week before, we’re going to battle to the very end, I promise you that,” Mahomes said. “You’re hoping that the turnover luck flips the other way, but that comes with us trying to execute at a higher level. We had the ball that bounced up in the air and was picked off. Then Travis, who doesn’t fumble, he fumbled. Like I said to Trav and all these guys, ‘I’m going to keep coming right back to you. I’m going to throw it to you and let you make a play because I have that trust in you.’

“I think as the season goes on, hopefully we can correct the turnovers and I think we can still be a special offense.”

Mahomes currently leads the league with 10 interceptions and is on pace for just over 21 this season. He had only 23 picks combined in his first three years as a starter. The Chiefs have a league-worst 19 turnovers with nine lost fumbles.

Kansas City is still fourth in yards and ninth in points, so the team can still move the ball. But with the Packers, Raiders, and Cowboys on tap before their Week 12 bye, the Chiefs can hardly afford to continue their giveaways and penalties at their current clip.

“All you can do is focus on the Packers now,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, we know this entire season we play a lot of good football teams coming up. You focus on the Packers. That’s a great football team — I think they’re the first seed in the NFC — you know they’re going to be a great challenge for you. You go back to your execution; you go back to practice executing in not getting those penalties.

“But guys are playing hard, they’re battling, they’re trying to find ways to win games and we were able to find a way [on Monday] to win it.”

