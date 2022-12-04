Patrick Mahomes takes flight for Chiefs touchdown

It was only a 3-yard run but the play will be on highlights for the rest of the season.

Patrick Mahomes had the Chiefs deep in Bengals territory and he was not going to be denied the end zone.

Watch as Mahomes takes to the air and breaks the plane of the end zone before losing the football.

The score gave the Chiefs a 24-17 lead on Sunday and was their second TD in the third quarter.

