Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was a tale of two halves for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was 18-of-21 for 220 yards and three touchdowns and the Chiefs were once up 18 points before halftime, but he was just 8-of-18 for 55 yards and two interceptions while being sacked four times after the break. The second of those interceptions came in overtime and led to the Bengals’ game-winning field goal.

The second interception came on a throw to Tyreek Hill that Mahomes said was “a play I’d go to again if I had the chance” and called it one of a handful of plays that were “just off a tick” as the team blew their big lead and a shot at the Super Bowl.

“They just had a spy on me, for the most part, and I’ve usually done a good job getting around that guy, but they had a good game plan,” Mahomes said, via TheAthletic.com. “They were doing a lot of similar stuff in the first half, we were just executing at a higher level. They stayed with it. But I mean, I gotta be better. I mean when you’re up 21-3 at one point in the game, you can’t lose it, and I put that on myself.”

The Chiefs have pulled off some memorable comebacks in the playoffs with Mahomes, but the shoe was on the other foot Sunday and the Chiefs will have a long time to ruminate on their loss before they get back on the field.

Patrick Mahomes: You can’t go up 21-3 and lose, that’s on me originally appeared on Pro Football Talk