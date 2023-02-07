Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl win was amazing, but loss motivates you for years

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and the first two visits played out very differently.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami, but the Buccaneers pass rush overwhelmed the Chiefs during a loss in Tampa the next year. On Monday in Arizona, Mahomes talked about both of those results and said that the negative one sticks with him much more than the positive one.

“The win is amazing,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “It’s one of the best moments of your entire life. You take away all the positives from that. But that loss, that stings. That motivates you for years. What it’s done for me is it’s motivated me to be back in this game again. I want to make sure that I can have that winning feeling and not that losing one because that losing feeling is one you’ll never forget.”

Mahomes said he “learned that you can’t take things for granted” as a result of the loss to the Buccaneers and we’ll find out on Sunday if that change in mindset leads to a change in results.

