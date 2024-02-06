Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl Opening Night: I'd play basketball just like Steph Curry

The Kansas City Chiefs' star' Patrick Mahomes already has a resume that places him amongst the best quarterbacks of all time. So it’s fitting that Mahomes believes his NBA comparison is one of the best point guards of all time.

Mahomes was asked at Super Bowl Opening Night who he’d be like if he traded the gridiron for the hardwood.

"If I played basketball, I'd be just like Steph Curry. I got the shot. I just got to get a couple extra reps (and) a couple shots up,” Mahomes said with a smirk. “I’d be shooting just like him. That’s who I’d be."

Quarterbacks lead football offenses and points guards lead offensive attacks in basketball, so it’s very apropos that Mahomes identified Curry as who he would play basketball like.

Mahomes is set to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start a fourth Super Bowl. He has a chance to win his third Super Bowl Sunday. Curry has won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. Mahomes has two NFL MVPs and Curry has two NBA MVPs.

Mahomes is an NBA fan. The Chiefs quarterback congratulated LeBron James last February for becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

Mahomes was a football, baseball and basketball athlete at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. As a high school senior, Mahomes was named All-East Texas Most Valuable Player in basketball.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I'd play basketball like Steph Curry