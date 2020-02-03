Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP

He threw multiple interceptions for the first time since the 54-51 loss to the Rams more than a year ago. And then he went to work and earned the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Patrick Mahomes, one season after winning the NFL MVP award, gets the only MVP award that really matters.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to say my whole life,” Mahomes said after the game. “I’m going to Disney World.”

Mahomes completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns along with the two interceptions. He also rushed for 29 yards on nine carries, along with the game’s first touchdown.

Running back Damien Williams deserved some consideration, with 104 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill caught nine passes for 105 yards.

But Mahomes was the best player on the field. After his second interception, the 49ers had a 10-point lead with the ball and only 12:05 to play. Mahomes led the Chiefs to 21 straight points down the stretch, finishing a postseason that included the reversal of a double-digit deficit in each game.