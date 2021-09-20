Patrick Mahomes: Sunday night interception “probably one of the worst” I’ve ever had

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did something on Sunday night that he’s never done before.

With the team up 35-24 in the third quarter, Mahomes tried to throw a pass to tight end Travis Kelce with Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh bearing down on him. Ravens cornerback Tavon Young picked off the floater and Mahomes had thrown an interception in a September game for the first time in his career.

After the Ravens’ 36-35 win, Mahomes said he should have made a safer throw to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

“Yeah, I should have just thrown it to D-Rob in the flat, then I saw ‘Trav’ [Travis Kelce] come back to me,” Mahomes said after the game. “The dude grabbed my leg, I thought I could get my other leg down. He kinda spun me, and it was a dumb interception. Probably one of the worst interceptions I’ve probably ever had. . . . The interception was not only dumb in the sense it was a bad throw and not close to the receiver, but it was dumb at that point in the game. Even if I just throw the flat and he doesn’t get the first down, we have a chance to decide to kick a field goal or punt and pin them back. It’s just a lot of little things in games like this that cause you get losses in the end.”

Mahomes hasn’t thrown too many interceptions since entering the NFL and it seems unlikely that he’s going to start throwing a lot of them, so Sunday night’s miscue should continue to stand out as one of his worst for some time.

