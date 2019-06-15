Patrick Mahomes’ summer assignment: Improving footwork

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t letting his Most Valuable Player trophy go to his head.

Mahomes thinks he has plenty to work on before training camp, and he told Dianna Russini of ESPN that he’ll spend his summer between minicamp and training camp focused on footwork.

“My footwork,” Mahomes said. “I make a lot of off-scheduled plays, scrambling around and throwing the ball, but there’s so many little plays that I’ll miss, ’cause my feet aren’t in the right position and I rely too much on my arm.”

Talented young players sometimes run the risk of relying so much on their natural talent that they don’t develop the finer points of their games, and by vowing not to rely too much on his arm, Mahomes is recognizing that. The Chiefs have challenged Mahomes to improve the details of quarterback play, and it may be scary for the rest of the league to consider that Mahomes has plenty he can improve.