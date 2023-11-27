Patrick Mahomes: Still things to do better, but Sunday was a step in a positive direction

The Chiefs have found it hard to put points on the board in recent weeks as penalties, dropped passes and turnovers conspired to make them losers of two of their last three games heading into Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.

It looked like they were in store for more of the same in that matchup. The Chiefs punted on their first two possessions while the Raiders put together a pair of touchdown drives and led 14-0 at home in the second quarter, but things turned from there.

Kansas City scored touchdowns on their next three possessions and never looked back during a 31-17 win that pushed their record to 8-3 on the season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdowns during the comeback and said that the performance was a credit to the team's ability to focus on the basics when things aren't going their way.

"You wash it, you learn from it and you kinda just go back to the fundamentals and working," Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. "We still have stuff to learn from this game. There were certain situations where we didn’t execute at a high enough level. We obviously took a step in the positive direction. Now let's just continue to do that throughout the rest of the season.''

The Chiefs will get a chance to build on Sunday's outing in Green Bay in Week 13 and doing so will further establish their bona fides as Super Bowl contenders once again this season.