Patrick Mahomes still in protective boot, says foot “all good”

Josh Alper
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery to repair a toe injury after Super Bowl LV and gave an update on his recovery on Sunday.

Mahomes’ fiancee shared an Easter picture of the couple with their daughter that showed Mahomes is still wearing a protective boot on his foot. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee replied with a tweet asking how Mahomes’ foot was doing.

The quarterback fired off “yeah all good” in response.

Early last month, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said that the expectation is that Mahomes will be ready to go at training camp and that there’s hope he can get on the field before the end of the offseason program. That program will begin with remote work, but the league told teams last week that they anticipate in-person work later in the year.

Patrick Mahomes still in protective boot, says foot “all good” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

