Patrick Mahomes to start this Sunday

The Chiefs will have their starting quarterback back in the lineup on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes missed two games after dislocating his kneecap in a Week Seven win over the Broncos, but he was able to practice in limited fashion the last two weeks before moving up to full participation this week. Head coach Andy Reid made the official announcement on Friday afternoon that Mahomes will start against the Titans “unless something happens.”

Three weeks was discussed as the short end of Mahomes’s recovery timeline. The quarterback’s quick return to practice signaled that it was also the likelier end of the timeline.

Matt Moore will head back to the bench with Mahomes back. The Chiefs lost to the Packers in his first start and beat the Vikings last weekend.