Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for DWI in Texas

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Patrick Mahomes Sr. the former MLB pitcher and father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested in Texas and charged with DWI.

This would be the third time Mahomes Sr. has been arrested for such a charge.

Mahome Sr. was arrested in 2019 for DWI second or more for which he was sentenced to 40 days in jail. He reportedly served the time on weekends to fulfill his requirement.Per Smith County judicial records.

Name

MAHOMES, PATRICK L

Desc

Black  Male  6′ 4″   210 lbs   

Alias

MAHOMES, PARTICK LAVON; MAHOMES, PATRICK; MAHOMES, PATRICK LAVON; MAHOMES, PATRICK LEVON, Sr.; MAHOMES, PATRICK LEVON 18834 RIDGELINE

Hair

Black

SO #

108717

Eyes

Brown

DOB

08/09/1970

Address

Lindale, TX 75771

Front View Mugshot

Warrant #

Charge

Issuing Auth

Offense Date

Bond/Type

Fine/Crt Costs

Disposition

ONSIGHT

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT

241

02/03/2024

10,000.00

Surety Bond

Surety Bond

Under Texas law, Mahomes Sr. faces 2-10 years in prison, given that it would be his third DUI offense if convicted.

