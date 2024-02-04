Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for DWI in Texas
Patrick Mahomes Sr. the former MLB pitcher and father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested in Texas and charged with DWI.
This would be the third time Mahomes Sr. has been arrested for such a charge.
Warrant #
Charge
Issuing Auth
Offense Date
Bond/Type
Fine/Crt Costs
Disposition
ONSIGHT
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT
241
02/03/2024
10,000.00
Surety Bond
Surety Bond
Under Texas law, Mahomes Sr. faces 2-10 years in prison, given that it would be his third DUI offense if convicted.