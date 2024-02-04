Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for DWI in Texas

Patrick Mahomes Sr. the former MLB pitcher and father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested in Texas and charged with DWI.

This would be the third time Mahomes Sr. has been arrested for such a charge.

Mahome Sr. was arrested in 2019 for DWI second or more for which he was sentenced to 40 days in jail. He reportedly served the time on weekends to fulfill his requirement.Per Smith County judicial records.

Name MAHOMES, PATRICK L Desc Black Male 6′ 4″ 210 lbs Alias MAHOMES, PARTICK LAVON; MAHOMES, PATRICK; MAHOMES, PATRICK LAVON; MAHOMES, PATRICK LEVON, Sr.; MAHOMES, PATRICK LEVON 18834 RIDGELINE Hair Black SO # 108717 Eyes Brown DOB 08/09/1970 Address Lindale, TX 75771

Front View Mugshot

Warrant # Charge Issuing Auth Offense Date Bond/Type Fine/Crt Costs Disposition ONSIGHT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT 241 02/03/2024 10,000.00 Surety Bond Surety Bond

Under Texas law, Mahomes Sr. faces 2-10 years in prison, given that it would be his third DUI offense if convicted.

