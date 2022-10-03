Patrick Mahomes with spinning, stunning TD pass for Chiefs

Barry Werner
The incredible has come to be expected from Patrick Mahomes.

Still, the Kansas Chiefs’ quarterback delivers plays that are hard to believe even when seen.

He had another moment in the second quarter Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The play was good for two yards but had a little bit of all the ingredients that make Mahomes so special.

A spin away from a defender followed by a push-pass, pull-up jumper that wound up in the hands of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for six points.

LeBron James was wowed.

The Chiefs were up 21-3 after the Mahomes magic.

