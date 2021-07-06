Patrick Mahomes sounds off again after Sha'Carri Richardson denied spot on Olympics relay team

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the many prominent supporters of Sha'Carri Richardson when the U.S. sprinter was handed a one-month suspension for a positive marijuana test.

The ban knocked the medal favorite out of the marquee 100-meter dash at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. But the timing of the suspension left open the possibility she could compete in the 4x100 relay event for Team USA.

On Tuesday, those dreams were dashed as well when USA Track & Field announced its roster without Richardson's name on it. USATF explained its decision in a statement shortly after the roster was released:

"All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances.

"So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team."

Sha'Carri Richardson will not run at all in Tokyo. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Mahomes, others react to decision

Mahomes was less than impressed upon Richardson's initial suspension. Naturally, he was displeased with Tuesday's news as well.

Lol that is so crazy man…smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/dc1zwOSsRT — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2021

Mahomes wasn't the only person in the sports world to speak out on Richardson's Tokyo fate on Tuesday. Fellow NFL players Darius Butler (retired) and Tyler Lockett expressed dismay over the decision.

So let me get this straight. They suspended her for a month. Once her suspension is over she’s available for the 4X100 Relay. And the U.S doesn’t pick her? https://t.co/dhApe3lMi2 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) July 6, 2021

As did former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy.

Why, as our best sprinter, is she not on the team? Just curious — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) July 6, 2021

Media members also had their say, some of it NSFW.

Not taking Sha'Carri Richardson to Tokyo, who would've been available for the relays.....is going to come back to haunt you. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) July 6, 2021

The USATF decision means that the best U.S. woman sprinter won't compete at all in Tokyo. While Tuesday's announcement appears to seal her fate for the 2020 Games, the story around her ban is far from over.

