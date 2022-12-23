Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to break an NFL record tomorrow against the Seahawks.

Mahomes completed his final 20 pass attempts in the Chiefs’ win over the Texans on Sunday, meaning that if he completes his first six passes tomorrow, he will have completed 26 in a row, a new NFL record.

“I did not know that at all, and that doesn’t sound like me,” Mahomes told PFT after the game, “so that’s probably a one-time thing and I’ll just cherish that one.”

The current record of 25 consecutive completions is owned by four different quarterbacks: Ryan Tannehill, who did it over two games in 2015, Marcus Mariota, who did it over two games in 2018, Philip Rivers, who did it in one game in 2018, and Nick Foles, who did it in one game in 2018.

That odd collection of quarterbacks could all see their names wiped from the NFL record book on Saturday, if Mahomes connects on his first six passes.

Patrick Mahomes is six away from breaking NFL record for consecutive completions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk