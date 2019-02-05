Patrick Mahomes shows off his Kyrie Irving-esque handles in a pick-up basketball game in Kansas City

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has some insane basketball skills. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

There’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes emerged as one of the most electrifying players in the NFL this year. The league’s newly crowned Most Valuable Player certainly has a lot to celebrate in just his sophomore year at Arrowhead Stadium.

Still, the 23-year-old traded his football cleats for some basketball kicks on Monday night. To the delight of bystanders, Mahomes participated in pick-up basketball game at Life Time Fitness in Overland Park, Kansas. Fans and critics alike are well aware of his sensational no-look pass moves, but who knew the Texas Tech alum had some Kyrie Irving-esque handles?

Scroll to continue with content Ad





While The Kid’s spin moves were obviously impressive, it had to be a little stressful for Chiefs fans, who would rather risk their own joints than to see their franchise play caller potentially injure himself in a pick-up game during the offseason.

No word yet on if No. 15 also moonlights as a tennis pro or highly skilled NASCAR driver in his spare time.

More from Yahoo Sports:



Story continues

• Schwab: The nightmare game that ‘kills’ Rams’ Goff

• A giant mess on TV as CBS tries to interview Brady

• Another Super Bowl, another Pats locker-room crasher

• Rams coach after loss: ‘Definitely, I got outcoached’

