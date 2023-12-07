Patrick Mahomes shows up on injury report with pectoral issue
As the Chiefs prepare to host the Bills, both starting quarterbacks are on the initial injury report.
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has a lingering right shoulder injury, even after the team's bye. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has popped up on the Week 14 injury report with a pectoral issue.
The report does not specify whether it is the right or left pec.
Both players fully participated in practice on Wednesday.
The 8-4 Chiefs are currently the third seed in the AFC. The 6-6 Bills rank tenth. Sunday's game will be critical for both teams; the Chiefs haven't played a postseason game on the road since Mahomes became the starter, and the Bills are very much alive in the race for a wild-card berth.