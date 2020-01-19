Patrick Mahomes showing much more mobility than the last time he faced the Titans

Ten weeks ago, the Chiefs and Titans met, in Week 10. Tennessee won at home, 35-32. The Chiefs could have, and arguably should have, prevailed.

Derrick Henry got his yards for the Titans, 188 of them. Patrick Mahomes got his yards for the Chiefs, 446 of them.

But it was Mahomes’ first game back from a dislocated kneecap. He also had still been dealing with an ankle injury sustained in Week One at Jacksonville, and review of Round One shows a player who was far less mobile than he was last weekend against the Texans.

Although Mahomes has a rare and uncanny ability to throw the ball accurately and with velocity from any body position or arm angle, his ability to do it while running around in any and every direction makes him even more dangerous. Which means that, on Sunday in the AFC Championship game, a more mobile Mahomes will be even more potent he was the last time around, when he generated his highest yardage output of the year and the second-most single-game yards of his career.

So if Henry plays like Henry did 10 weeks ago and if Mahomes plays like Mahomes did 10 weeks ago but with even greater mobility, well, it could be time to take the Chiefs and give the points. Especially since Kansas City’s defense has also improved over the past 10 weeks.