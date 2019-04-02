Patrick Mahomes shares details of locker room meeting with Tom Brady originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Want to know what Tom Brady thinks of Patrick Mahomes?

Just go back to last season's AFC Championship Game after Brady's New England Patriots edged Mahomes' Chiefs in Kansas City. Brady and Mahomes didn't meet at midfield after the game, but rather than blow Mahomes off, Brady did the young Chiefs quarterback one better: He met him inside Kansas City's locker room.

Mahomes joined NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday night to share how that interaction went down.

During all the excitement, they won the game and we were just walking off the field after that heartbreaking loss at home. I didn't talk to him after the game, and so when I was in the locker room about to walk out, actually, he came in. He got the security to let him in and he said, ‘Man, you had a heck of a season.' He knows what it's like to win a lot of big games; he knows what it's like to lose some big games - not many, but a few. And so he just said, ‘You have to keep grinding.' He loved the way that I played. It was awesome for him to do that and show that class at such an exciting moment.

Mahomes has discussed that postgame meeting with Brady before, but he went into a bit more detail here, and it's clear he appreciated the five-time (soon to be six-time) Super Bowl champion seeking him out.

The 23-year-old even has some parallels to Brady in his career, as he had to watch from the sideline during his rookie year before taking over the starting job in 2018 and winning NFL MVP, much like Brady led the Patriots to a Super Bowl title in 2001 in his sophomore campaign.

