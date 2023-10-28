Patrick Mahomes seeks his 14th straight win vs. AFC West opponents

The AFC West has belonged to the Chiefs as long as Patrick Mahomes has been in Kansas City, and on Sunday against the Broncos, Mahomes can win his 14th straight game against an AFC West opponent.

Mahomes' current 13-game winning streak against the AFC West stretches back to Week 10 of the 2021 season. If he wins his 14th in a row tomorrow, he'll move into a second-place tie for the longest winning streak a quarterback has had against his division.

Andrew Luck and the Colts had a 14-game winning streak against AFC South opponents from 2012 to 2015, and Peyton Manning had a 14-game streak of his own that started with the Colts against the AFC South in 2010 and ended with the Broncos and the AFC West in 2013.

Only Jim McMahon, whose Bears won 19 straight games against NFC Central opponents from 1983 to 1987, has a longer winning streak against his division among all starting quarterbacks in NFL history.

Mahomes is 29-3 against the AFC West in his career, and the Chiefs are seeking their eighth consecutive AFC West title this season, a streak that started with Alex Smith as quarterback the year before Mahomes was drafted.