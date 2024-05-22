Patrick Mahomes Says Harrison Butker Is a 'Good Person' But 'Said Certain Things I Don't Agree With'

The NFL said it does not agree with Butker's views in a statement to PEOPLE on May 16

Michael Loccisano/Getty; Cooper Neill/Getty (L) Patrick Mahomes; (R) Harrison Butker

Patrick Mahomes called his teammate Harrison Butker a "good person" amid backlash towards the Chiefs kicker's recent speech at Benedictine College

Mahomes said he disagrees with "certain things" his teammate said in the speech

The NFL and nuns of Benedictine College issued statements condemning Butker's address, in which he called Pride Month a representation of "deadly sins" and encouraged female graduates to embrace being homemakers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has commented on the controversial commencement speech his teammate Harrison Butker delivered at Benedictine College, a Catholic college, on May 11.

The speech by Butker, 28, decried various "diabolical lies told to women" about topics including abortion, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy, as well as President Joe Biden.

On May 22, The Athletic reported that Mahomes, 28, confirmed he had seen "clips" of his teammate's speech. “I’ve seen the clips... That’s his views," Mahomes told the outlet, noting that he's "known" Butker "for seven years."

The quarterback said, “I judge him by the character he shows every day and that’s a good person," adding, "We’re not always going to agree. He said certain things I don’t agree with.”

Following the backlash to Butker's speech on social media, the NFL said the league does not agree with the kicker's views in a statement issued to PEOPLE.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger," Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told PEOPLE in a written statement.

A statement from the nuns of Benedictine College condemned Butker's speech, claiming it "fostered division" in the community. “The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica do not believe that Harrison Butker’s comments in his 2024 Benedictine College commencement address represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested.” the statement read.



Kevin Sabitus/Getty Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs

During his nearly 20-minute speech, Butker spoke at length about traditional gender roles, directing certain sentiments specifically to male and female graduates.

Butker advised the men to “be unapologetic in your masculinity," and to "fight against the cultural emasculation of men," while encouraging women to embrace their roles as "homemakers."

Singling out the female graduates, Butker effectively put them down on the day meant to celebrate the culmination of their academic careers. "For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment," he began. "I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you."



Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker speaks to the media during NFL football Super Bowl 58

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

He also said Pride Month represented "deadly sins."

The speech earned widespread criticism, including comments from notable figures like Maria Shriver, Flavor Flav and former Kansas City commissioner Justice Horn.

One of the graduating students, Susannah Leisegang, called the speech "f---ing horrible" in a TikTok video, saying she and her roommate booed Butker.

Horn slammed Butker in a post, writing, "Harrison Butker doesn’t represent Kansas City nor has he ever. Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members."



