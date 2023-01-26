Patrick Mahomes says he’s gone to Tom Brady for advice this week

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game.

“I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”

In Mahomes’ first AFC Championship Game, after the 2018 season, he lost to Brady and the Patriots. Two years later, in the Super Bowl, he lost to Brady and the Buccaneers.

Those two losses gave Mahomes a first-hand account of how prepared Brady is for the biggest games. And so Brady’s brain is one he wants to pick with the AFC Championship Game coming up on Sunday.

