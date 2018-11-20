Patrick Mahomes says confrontation with Marcus Peters in the end zone was 'misinterpreted'

There’s no bad blood between Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters. While the two were involved in what looked like a questionable exchange during Monday’s game, it was all a misunderstanding, according to the Kansas City Star.

The exchange took place late in the second quarter on Samson Ebukam‘s fumble recovery. Mahomes attempted to tackle Ebukam on the play. While Mahomes was on the ground, Peters leaned over and appeared to taunt Mahomes. At least, that’s how it looked in the moment.

Totally legal and not improper conduct by Peters right there in front of a ref. #chiefs #mnf pic.twitter.com/FcbhOoIeVI — bob (@thee_snowman) November 20, 2018





Turns out, that couldn’t have been further from the truth. After the Rams won 54-51, Mahomes explained Peters was actually trying to help pick him up, according to the Star.

Whatever it looked like on TV or from the sideline, though, Mahomes said teammates “kind of misinterpreted. But he was telling me, ‘Hey, man, I’ve got you; I’m going to pick you back up.’ … He was helping me out.”

As Mahomes explained, even his teammates weren’t sure what was going on. While Peters was hovering over Mahomes, a number of Chiefs players came over and pulled him away.

Coming into the game, there were plenty of questions about how Peters would respond to playing against his former team. Peters spent three seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to the Rams in the offseason. Peters’ final year in Kansas City was rocky. He argued with coaches and was suspended by the Chiefs for a game.

Story Continues

But Peters didn’t harbor any ill will toward the Chiefs. Following the contest, he said he missed his former teammates.

While defense was non-existent throughout the game, Peters managed to come up big against his former team. With under two minutes to play, Peters picked off Mahomes on a play that should have sealed the game. The Chiefs actually got the ball back, but their comeback still came up short.

After the game, Peters exchanged jerseys with some of his former teammates.

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters still has love for his former team. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

• NFL Power Rankings: Sorry, Rams and Chiefs

• Jeff Passan: Yankees’ blockbuster trade sends Boston a message

• Las Vegas set huge over/under, still got crushed on Chiefs-Rams

• Terez Paylor: Chiefs-Rams epitomizes the New NFL

