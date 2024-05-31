What Patrick Mahomes said he enjoyed most about Chiefs’ second White House visit

President Joe Biden, in welcoming the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House for a second straight year, also had a surprise for quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

A new nickname.

During a short address Friday afternoon — with Chiefs players and coaches behind him on the White House’s South Lawn — Biden spoke about the Chiefs’ 25-22 Super Bowl LVIII victory in February and the player most responsible for the rally.

“Patrick: The Comeback King. Not kid — king,” Biden said. “Led a comeback team for all ages.”

About an hour later, in front of nearly 100 reporters just outside the White House, Mahomes smiled when asked about the new moniker.

“It was cool, coming from the president,” Mahomes said. “That’s kind of how our whole tenure has been, is a lot of games we’ve had to come back. And I think that speaks to the team, and the fact that we always believe.”

This is not a new trend, which was one of the major themes of the Chiefs’ celebration in DC on Friday.

Mahomes and his teammates also rallied in the biggest game the year before, coming back from double digits to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the previous season’s Super Bowl.

That meant this was the second consecutive trip to the White House for Mahomes, which gave him a different experience from the year before.

“First off, I think it was cool that you knew what to expect,” Mahomes said. “I’m showing other guys pictures on the wall. I’m showing paintings. I’m showing some old furniture, everything. It really is cool. I feel like I was trying to be a tour guide at some points.”

Part of the reason for Mahomes doing that? He said the best aspect of this second go-round was seeing the reactions of teammates who weren’t with the team for the previous Super Bowl win.

“You talk about it all year long: You talk about the White House trip, you talk about winning the Super Bowl in general, and everything that comes with that,” Mahomes said. “And being able to talk about it, and then getting to show some of these young guys and guys that have come from other teams, it’s a special moment for them. And you get to see that smile on their face when we leave.”

The newcomers seemed to enjoy themselves.

That included Chiefs first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who spent some time after the South Lawn ceremony posing at the lectern in the White House press briefing room in front of reporters. He was asked then about the best part of his day.

“Everything,” he said, widening his eyes. “I’m not gonna lie.”

Biden had some other memorable moments during his address with the Chiefs on Friday afternoon.

He spoke about the memory of Chiefs fan Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died at the Super Bowl parade rally shooting in KC. Biden also complimented the Chiefs coaches and players for consoling scared children during the shooting.

“This team is exceptional,” Biden said, speaking to the Chiefs’ character that day.

After the speech, Biden also gave in to some peer pressure from Chiefs players behind him, deciding to put on the team’s red helmet in front of the crowd.

Biden briefly posed in front of the microphone after getting it over his head.

“I don’t know how many presidents have tried on your team helmet,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said afterward. “This might be a first, and you all witnessed it. It’s history being made.”

Added Mahomes: “We didn’t expect that. But it was really cool to see him throw that Chiefs helmet on, and we got that Chiefs Kingdom kind of for the rest of the nation to see.”

Biden also welcomed political dignitaries who came in for the event, specifically mentioning Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner.

In brief remarks following Biden, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt concluded by saying that the team would “look forward to the challenge of making this an annual trip.”

Mahomes promised, if the Chiefs do return, he’ll “appreciate it every single time.”

“You don’t take these moments for granted,” Mahomes said. “These are the moments that you’ll remember for the rest of your life, and I’m glad to get to do it with a lot of guys that I can call my brothers.”