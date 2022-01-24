Patrick Mahomes runs for 49 yards and a touchdown on first drive

Patrick Mahomes passed for only 11 yards on the Chiefs’ first possession, but he used his legs to get Kansas City on the board.

Kansas City tied the Bills 7-7 on Mahomes’ 8-yard touchdown run and Harrison Butker‘s PAT. Mahomes dove for the pylon, touching it with the ball for the score.

The first quarter has ended with the teams knotted.

He also had a 34-yard scramble up the middle on third-and-six from the Kansas City 40, escaping pressure and finding no one in his way. He slid down at the Buffalo 26.

Two plays later, Mahomes ran for 7 yards.

He finished with 49 yards on three carries on the 11-play, 74-yard drive.

The Chiefs quarterback completed only 3-of-5 passes for 11 yards, but 5 yards came on a completion to Jerick McKinnon to convert a third-and-five on the third play of the drive.

