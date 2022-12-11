Patrick Mahomes with ridiculous fling for TD to Jerick McKinnon
Patrick Mahomes looked like he was in survival mode, simply trying to throw the ball away to get set for another play.
Silly us.
The incredible Chiefs quarterback never wastes a chance to find a Kansas City receiver.
He was on the run and just flipped the ball forward … to Jerick McKinnon, who did the rest, racing 56 yards for a touchdown.
Mahomes magic! 🪄
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
Lol @PatrickMahomes
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
McKinnon added a special touch of his own when he caught a second scoring pass, flying into the end zone at Mile High.
Two quarters
Two @JetMckinnon1 TDs
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022