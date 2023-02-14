Patrick Mahomes reveals strict Rihanna rule Super Bowl players had to follow

Patrick Mahomes has revealed the strict rule surrounding Rihanna’s half-time show that Kansas City Chiefs players had to follow during their Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years on Sunday as they downed the Eagles 38-35 in a Super Bowl classic, with quarterback Mahomes steering his team to glory and being named MVP.

However, speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mahomes disclosed that he hadn’t been able to watch Rihanna’s widely-lauded half-time show after KC coach Andy Reid banned his players from leaving the locker room to view it.

“I didn’t [watch it] but I heard it was great,” explained Mahomes. “Coach Reid told us, he said, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking because you’re not playing the rest of the game.’”

It seems as if no Chiefs dared to disobey their coach, with the results evident as they walked away victorious. That decision is in stark contrast to a year ago when Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was spotted watching the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop and Eminem perform at half time, instead of being at his locker with his team.

Rihanna used her time in the global spotlight to reveal that she is pregnant with her second child, just nine months after she and her partner - rapper A$AP Rocky - welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Kimmel suggested that her second child should be named after the Chiefs quarterback, although Mahomes seemed less convinced by the idea.

“My name is taken by my son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, so I don’t know if that name is still allowed,” laughed the QB. “She’ll have to think of another one!”