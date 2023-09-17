Will Patrick Mahomes return to MVP form today vs. Jaguars? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" discusses the Sunday storylines for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
Dwayne Johnson surprised Sanders on the set ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
The 88-year-old selected Colorado for the first time in 26 years.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Rams looked impressive during a Week 1 win over the Seahawks.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Who are the most disappointing teams in college football through three weeks?
The 47-47 score turned in by Mike Bell left both fighters, as well as the 18,766 fans at T-Mobile Arena, unhappy and sucked a lot of the life out of a very loud and energetic crowd.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
Hunter was hit late by Colorado State safety Chase Blackburn in the first half.
No. 10 Alabama got back in the win column on Saturday, but it wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t pretty at all.
Boston College nearly shocked the college football world on Saturday.