Patrick Mahomes restructure will free up $17 million of cap room for Chiefs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady signed an extension with the Buccaneers on Friday that opens up $19 million in cap room for the 2021 season and the other quarterback from Super Bowl LV will be tweaking his contract to give the Chiefs more space.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs will convert Mahomes’ $21.7 million roster bonus for this season into a signing bonus. That will allow them to spread the cap hit out into future years and open up $17 million in cap space for the coming year.

Mahomes signed a 10-year deal with the Chiefs before the 2020 season, so there are plenty of future years for the Chiefs to use to their short-term cap advantage. The coming years could see more of the same as Mahomes has large roster bonuses due each season.

The Chiefs released starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz this week and reworking Mahomes’ contract should help the team find new players to protect the quarterback in the years to come.

Patrick Mahomes restructure will free up $17 million of cap room for Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to restructure contract, create $17M in cap space

    Mahomes is freeing up a lot of needed cap space for the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Bills agree to terms on three-year deal with Daryl Williams

    One of the top free agent offensive linemen won’t be hitting the free market. The Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Daryl Williams, the team announced on Friday. Per multiple reports, Williams’ deal is worth $28.2 million with nearly $14 million guaranteed. Williams signed with the Bills last April on a [more]

  • Should the Steelers give WR Antonio Brown another chance?

    Antonio Brown is a free agent and Pittsburgh needs a wide receiver.

  • Brady signs extension, frees salary cap space for Buccaneers

    Tom Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until he’s at least 45. Brady posted a picture of himself on Twitter, signing the extension Friday with the message: “In pursuit of 8 ... LFG@ Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together.” The extension confirmed by the team frees about $19 million in salary cap space, a move that improves Tampa Bay’s chances of returning as much of its championship roster as possible for 2021.

  • Chiefs have 4 players with offensive tackle experience under contract for 2021

    Are one or both of the Chiefs' new starters at offensive tackle on this list?

  • Tom Brady: We’re keeping the band together

    Word of Tom Brady‘s extension broke on Friday morning and Brady made it official a short time later. Brady posted a picture to Twitter of his contract signing. Brady is wearing a sweatshirt with the No. 7 on it and the caption to the photo references the goal for Brady and the Buccaneers in the [more]

  • Rodney Harrison has strong take on Patriots reportedly re-signing Cam Newton

    Rodney Harrison explains why he doesn't think re-signing veteran quarterback Cam Newton is a good move by the Patriots.

  • Matt Milano had no intension of leaving Bills without crossing finish line

    What Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano said about re-signing with team.

  • Top 5 NFL Free Agents

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Frank Schwab counts down the best available free agents during the 2021 offseason.

  • Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022

    Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process. "In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we're keeping the band together," Brady tweeted https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1370423289550635009.

  • Ravens restructure CB Marcus Peters’ contract to free up cap space

    The Baltimore Ravens bought themselves a little more breathing room on the 2021 salary cap by restructuring Marcus Peters' contract.

  • Panthers rework McCaffrey, Thompson; free up $11M under cap

    The Panthers have restructured the contracts of running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson, freeing up more than $11 million in salary-cap space before the start of free agency. The moves leave the Panthers about $30 million under the salary cap, but the team has roughly $17 million of that pegged to sign draft picks and to have on hand for the start of the season for additional moves. Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect the Panthers to be big spenders in free agency after using the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton on Tuesday.

  • Will vaccines protect us from 'long-haul Covid'? We need answers

    A recent study found that 30% of Covid patients surveyed still had persistent symptoms nine months later Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish medical center, was the first patient to be given the Pfizer vaccine, in December last week. Photograph: Mark Lennihan/AFP/Getty Images Since the earliest days of the pandemic, members of disability and chronic illness communities have warned that Covid-19 could be a mass-disabling event. Yet media stories and policy decisions have continued to focus on hospitalizations and deaths, largely ignoring “long Covid” – the patient-preferred term for the long-term symptoms that some patients have experienced following what can begin as a mild Covid infection. Pharmaceutical companies, health agencies and governments are confident that vaccines can decrease hospitalization and death rates, eventually ending the pandemic. But few are discussing long Covid within the context of vaccines or the pandemic’s resolution. Those of us who have experienced the long-term symptoms of Covid-19 find ourselves erased from the narrative once again, and wondering: can the vaccine prevent long Covid, and to what extent? Discussions of Covid vaccine efficacy have focused on the vaccine’s ability to prevent severe illness, death and hospitalization. On 24 February, the New York Times reported that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “strongly protects against severe illness”. Earlier this week, the Times’ David Leonhardt wrote of J&J’s vaccine: “The picture is murkier for mild cases, but they are not particularly worrisome.” (Full disclosure: I work part-time as a video producer for a Covid news show produced by Johnson & Johnson. The show is currently on hold and my involvement has been fairly minimal since December.) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears to protect against “more serious outcomes” such as hospitalization or death. In a recent New York Times op-ed, the Georgetown University virologist Dr Angela Rasmussen explains that the purpose of the vaccines “is to prevent death and serious health complications that strain our overburdened healthcare system. This is undeniably good news, but it does not account for long-term outcomes from asymptomatic or mild infections. A recent study from the University of Washington found that 30% of Covid patients surveyed still had persistent symptoms at nine months. The study is unique in that a majority of the patients surveyed (84.7%) “were outpatients with mild illness” as compared with past studies that have focused only on hospitalized patients. “Our research indicates that the health consequences of Covid-19 extend far beyond acute infection, even among those who experience mild illness,” the University of Washington researchers write. Paola Garcia, 39, in New York, told me that her initial Covid symptoms mimicked those of a mild cold or flu; she dealt with a low fever, fatigue and mild shortness of breath, among other initially manageable issues. But those symptoms never went away. Garcia got sick on 20 March last year, and in addition to the symptoms she experienced at first, she has developed more serious symptoms, such as tremors, pericarditis, temperature dysregulation, hair loss, weight loss, nausea, fatigue and cognitive functioning issues. Garcia is one of many long Covid patients who recall the early days of their virus as initially mild. Donn Seidholz, 67, in Omaha, told me that he tested positive for Covid-19 on 12 August after experiencing migraines, fatigue, brain fog, loss of taste and smell, and a racing heart. Seven months later, he still has not regained his sense of smell or taste, says his brain fog has become “debilitating” and reports ongoing and intermittent fatigue. Seidholz’s experience is common to many long Covid patients, and in some cases, mild symptoms can even lead to death. Given the lasting potential impact of a mild Covid infection, the conversation around vaccine efficacy must consider whether the vaccine can prevent mild disease and infection. That being said, when trying to determine the prevalence of long Covid among non-severe cases, it is important to distinguish between non-hospitalized or “outpatient” cases and patients with initially “mild” symptoms. While some Covid patients weren’t hospitalized because their symptoms were mild, others were turned away due to overwhelmed healthcare systems, medical bias, or both. We cannot ignore the potential long-term impact of mild Covid cases “My symptoms were not mild,” says Leigh W Jerome, who sought care for Covid in New York in March and was sent home without a PCR test or medication. “I was told that in normal times I would be admitted, but these were not normal times.” She went on to develop bilateral pneumonia the following week, but remained untreated until September, when she began connecting with clinicians who had been recommended by other long Covid patients in the support group I run. Because long Covid is new and widespread awareness is still limited, it’s unsurprising that discussions about vaccine efficacy and the pandemic’s resolution are failing to consider long-term illness and disability. But there are scientific and historical precedents for the idea that viruses can have long-term effects, and in some past disease outbreaks, these outcomes have been considered more seriously. During the race to the polio vaccine in 1954, disability was front and center in conversations about ending the outbreak. “There was a lot of demand for the vaccine from parents who were concerned that their children would get polio and be paralyzed,” explains Dr René Najera, an associate in the epidemiology department at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who runs the History of Vaccines project at the College of Physicians in Philadelphia. Polio disables less than 1% of the population it infects, but Dr Najera says that the virus’s impact on children – coupled with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s well-known polio disability – caused widespread public concern. The scientists developing the vaccine understood these fears, and the vaccine’s efficacy was measured by looking at severe polio cases in children and determining whether the patient in question had been vaccinated for the virus before being infected. “There was no lab test for polio per se,” Dr Najera told me. Unlike Covid-19, polio patients rarely received a diagnosis before experiencing severe symptoms and paralyzation. “They were not catching the asymptomatic, the less sick,” Dr Najera said of the early polio vaccine trials. The Sars-Cov-2 virus poses a slightly trickier conundrum, since Covid cases that are initially diagnosed as mild can still have long-term or disabling effects. Long Covid also appears to be more common than polio paralysis. The University of Washington estimate of 30% has been cited by the National Institutes of Health, but rates may be even higher since there have been no attempts to estimate long Covid prevalence beyond individual studies. “It’s going to be a while before we see completely the picture of Covid in the population,” says Dr Najera. Because no governments are tracking long Covid along with rates of infections, death and hospitalization, it will be hard to measure how much these numbers decrease after more people are vaccinated. That being said, emerging research from Israel indicates that Covid vaccines could prevent both infection and disease, which scientists refer to as “sterilizing immunity”. If vaccines can prevent infection, they can prevent mild cases and thus long Covid. Unfortunately, the Israeli findings are still new, and it is important to note that while infection rates in Israel have declined since vaccination began, infection rates there are still higher than they were in November, and scientists disagree on whether Israel can provide evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness against new Covid variants. The polio vaccine was hugely effective at preventing disability, death and eventually eradicating the virus from most of the world. (Polio still exists in Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan, due in part to CIA actions that caused vaccine hesitancy among local populations), and the Covid vaccines will have an undeniable impact on our current pandemic, regardless of whether they provide sterilizing immunity. If the vaccines can provide sterilizing immunity, we may be looking at our last wave of long Covid patients. In the meantime, we cannot ignore the potential long-term impact of mild Covid cases. We need more research into whether the vaccine can prevent mild disease and infection entirely; until then, public health guidelines must consider mild infections as a potential threat to society and the economy. A study from the Patient-Led Research Collaborative that surveyed almost 4,000 long Covid patients who became sick in the first waves of the pandemic, found that most still have not been able to make a full return to work, and many are struggling to access necessary disability benefits. Just as clinicians and employers should not write off patients with initially mild cases who report debilitating long-term symptoms, the media and policymakers should not write off mild cases as having no effect on society or human health. Furthermore, we must consider long Covid in the vaccine rollout and in discussions about the pandemic’s end. Early anecdotes from long Covid patients who have received the vaccine demonstrate that responses may be varied, with some patients reporting an alleviation of symptoms and others experiencing more intense side-effects. These reactions need to be studied, understood, and recommendations about the vaccine need to take long Covid patients into account. Finally, we must become vigilant about how we discuss and plan for “the end” of the pandemic, understanding that some people may continue to experience long-term impacts of the virus for decades to come. Increased awareness about long Covid should provide solutions not just to that patient population but to everyone who has struggled with a “mysterious illness” and all those whose needs are not being met by the disability benefits system in this country. Fiona Lowenstein is an independent journalist, speaker and the founder of the health justice organization Body Politic

  • NFL free agency tight end and quarterback preview: Hunter Henry set to cash in

    Matt Harmon wraps up his free agency preview for 2021 with the tight ends and quarterbacks.

  • Report: Tom Brady extension creates $19 million in 2021 cap space

    The Buccaneers are robbing Peter to pay Paul, but they’re still paying Tommy. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s contract extension creates $19 million in 2021 cap space. This implies that Brady dropped his $25 million in 2021 compensation to the minimum salary of $1.075 million, converting the balance to a [more]

  • Could North Dakota State QB Trey Lance be the next Steve McNair?

    If you remember Steve McNair, and you've watched North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, you could be struck by the similarities.

  • Trey Lance pro day: QB performs in front of Bears’ Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy

    Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy made the trip to Fargo to closely watch the North Dakota State quarterback.

  • Packers meet virtually with Nebraska OL Brenden Jaimes

    The Packers had a virtual pre-draft meeting with Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes.

  • Chiefs cut both offensive tackles, adding intriguing options to fill void for Raiders

    Chiefs cut both offensive tackles, adding intriguing options to fill void for Raiders

  • AP source: Patriots completing 1-year deal to re-sign Newton

    The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. With the new pact, the Patriots bring back the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player after an up-and-down 2020 season. The Patriots finished 7-9, missing the postseason for the first time since 2008 when Brady sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener.