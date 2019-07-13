Patrick Mahomes responds to Odell Beckham with throw over Arrowhead Stadium upper deck

The footage here isn’t impressive.

But the throw is.

A local TV news helicopter in Kansas City was hovering over Arrowhead Stadium on Friday as MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes was apparently getting some work in on the gameday field.

Mahomes shows off big arm

With cameras on the ground and in the air at the ready, Mahomes wound up and chucked a football over the end zone seats of the three-level stadium.

The ball didn’t make the parking lot. But it cleared the edge of the stadium before landing on a concourse below.

According to Yahoo Sports’ very own Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City resident, the field level of Arrowhead Stadium is actually below ground, making Mahomes’ toss that much more impressive.

Odell Beckham challenged Patrick Mahomes to a throw-off. The Chiefs QB appeared to provide his response on Friday. (Getty)

Response to Odell Beckham?

The throw seems to be a response to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, who wowed earlier in the week with a throw that appeared to travel more than 100 yards in the air.

In a Wednesday tweet of the video, Beckham challenged Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a throw-off.

😂😂😂😂 mannnn where AR12 and Pat 15 attt!!!! Telll em we need to have a throw offff https://t.co/ljSCLSpUkI — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 10, 2019

Mahomes has responded. Will we hear from Rodgers next?

