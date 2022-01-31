Patrick Mahomes reflects on Tom Brady's greatness amid Bucs QB's retirement rumors

Mahomes reflects on Brady's greatness amid Bucs QB's retirement rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady retirement rumors dominated the sports world Saturday afternoon when ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was hanging up his cleats after 22 NFL seasons.

Brady's camp has pushed back on these reports, so it's unknown what exactly the 44-year-old veteran has decided -- if he's even made up his mind at all.

The conflicting reports didn't make the news any less of a major story, though.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked Sunday about the Brady rumors following his team's AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he took the time to reflect on the greatness of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"His career is one of a kind. That’s why he’s the GOAT," Mahomes told reporters. "To win that many Super Bowls, to be in that many games, it’s hard, and I understand that. After the years that I’ve had, I’ve been close a lot, but I’ve only been there twice and I've only won one. I understand that it takes a special player, a special group of guys, special circumstances for that to happen.

"I’ll still try to do whatever I can to give myself a chance every year to try to get in that game and win it. But who knows if he retires? We don’t know for sure, but regardless of if he does or doesn’t, he’s going to be a great football player and he’s always been a great football player in his career."

Winning the Super Bowl definitely is not easy, and the Chiefs have found out the hard way over the last four years. Despite having immense talent on both sides of the ball and arguably the most talented quarterback in the league, Kansas City has just one championship since Mahomes became the starting QB in 2018. They've hosted the AFC title game each year during that span but own a 1-1 record in Super Bowls.

Brady prevented the Chiefs from winning a championship on two occasions during that span. He eliminated KC in the 2018 AFC Championship Game with a thrilling overtime victory as quarterback of the New England Patriots, and then beat Mahomes again with the Bucs in Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes is probably relieved Brady might be retiring. Brady and Joe Burrow are the only quarterbacks to beat Mahomes in the playoffs so far. A league without Brady makes it a little easier for the Chiefs to get their hands on another Lombardi Trophy.

What the Patriots and Brady himself have done over the last two decades is just incredible and likely won't be matched in today's world of salary cap constraints and constant player movement. It's really hard to win the Super Bowl and even tougher to do it consistently. The Chiefs have the potential to be a legendary group, but they won't do it with performances like Sunday's.