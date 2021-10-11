The Chiefs fell to 2-3 in Sunday night’s 38-20 home loss to the Bills and their most prominent player wants the blame placed on his shoulders.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during the game, which marks four straight weeks with a turnover for a player who hasn’t been known for being sloppy with the ball. After the game, Mahomes said it was time to take a look at what he’s doing because his results have to change in order for the Chiefs’ results to improve.

“It starts with me,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “It’s something I’ve not usually done in my career, but I have to reevaluate where I’m at, what decisions I’m making. I’ve been a crazier player as far as scrambling and making throws. But in my career I’ve never been someone who throws a lot of interceptions. I have to look at it now, reevaluate what I’m doing, and I have to cut it out.”

Mahomes has six interceptions on the season, which matches his total from last season and is one more than he threw in all of 2019. That’s been an unwelcome development in Kansas City and finding a way to clean things up is an essential part of pushing the team in a better direction.

Patrick Mahomes has to “reevaluate what I’m doing” after three turnovers Sunday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk