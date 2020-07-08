Patrick Mahomes' record deal restricts pretty much every sport other than football

The Kansas City Chiefs paid Patrick Mahomes a lot of money, and it came with a few stipulations.

The Chiefs aren’t going to have their $503 million man getting hurt in any sporting activity other than football.

Mahomes, who is the son of a former Major League Baseball pitcher and can hold his own on the basketball court and golf course, said his record contract restricts pretty much every other sport. Even jet skiing.

‘Pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do’

In an interview with 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Mahomes outlined some of the restrictions in his new deal.

“I still don’t think I’m allow to play basketball,” Mahomes said on 610 Sports Radio. “I’m sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there’s a lot of them. They have like everything from jet skiing to, I don’t know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It’s pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do.

“I’ll probably be sticking with football and video games for now.”

Surprised “Madden” wasn’t on the list either. Can’t have those valuable thumbs getting sore.

Mahomes is an exceptional athlete. That’s why he signed a contract that likely won’t be matched in the NFL for many years. But for the next decade, his athletic exploits will be kept to football fields on Sundays. The Chiefs aren’t paying him a half-billion dollars to go dunk on people at the local gym.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) won't be able to play several of his other favorite sports for a while. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

