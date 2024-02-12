Patrick Mahomes reacts after winning back-to-back Super Bowls: ‘This is legendary’

Patrick Mahomes said the Kansas City Chiefs are “not done” after winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co outlasted the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night (11 February) in only the second Super Bowl to go to overtime.

“I’m proud of my guys, this is awesome, it’s legendary,” the winning quarterback said.

“But we’re not done. I know we’re going to celebrate tonight, but we’re not done. We’ve got a young team, we’ll keep this thing going.”

Mahomes connected with Mecole Hardman on a short pass with seconds left in overtime to secure a 25-22 win.