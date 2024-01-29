Patrick Mahomes reaches fourth Super Bowl, says he never takes it for granted

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the Super Bowl for the fourth time. He knows how special that is.

"You don't take it for granted," Mahomes said of all his Super Bowls. "You never know how many you're going to get to, or if you're going to get to any. It truly is special just to do it with these guys after what we've been through all season long, guys coming together, it really is special. But I told them the job's not done. Our job now is to prepare ourselves to play a good football team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring."

It's hard to get to the Super Bowl. Dan Marino got there once. Drew Brees once. Aaron Rodgers once. Steve Young once. Dan Fouts and Warren Moon are first ballot Hall of Famers and they never got there. Mahomes is already in his fourth Super Bowl and and he's only 28 years old.

Mahomes has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback for six years and this is his fourth time leading them to the Super Bowl. The two years they didn't get to the Super Bowl, they lost in the AFC Championship Game--in overtime both times. Every single year Mahomes has been the Chiefs' starter, they've been in the AFC Championship Game, and this was the first time they had to go on the road in that game.

"If I had my choice, I'd rather do it at Arrowhead," Mahomes said. "So after we go to the Super Bowl and hopefully win it, we'll try to get it back at Arrowhead next year."

No one should bet against Mahomes doing that.