Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice put Chiefs up 7-0

Neither the cold weather nor the Dolphins defense posed much of a problem for the Chiefs on the opening drive of Saturday night's game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit wide receiver Rashee Rice for an 11-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 69-yard opening drive. The extra point made it 7-0 Chiefs with 11:05 to play in the first quarter.

Mahomes fired incompletions on the first two plays of the drive, but connected with tight end Travis Kelce on 11 yards on third down. Isiah Pacheco ran four times for 39 yards to keep the chains moving and Kelce had one more catch on the way to the end zone.

The Dolphins will now try to answer and show that they can handle the conditions as well as the Chiefs did to open the game.