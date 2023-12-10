Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice move Chiefs within 17-14

There was some tumult among Chiefs defenders on the sideline after a Bills field goal extended their lead to 10 points, but the offense put Kansas City right back into Sunday's game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice for a four-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Harrison Butker's extra point cut Buffalo's lead to 17-14 with 3:30 left in the third quarter.

It is the sixth touchdown of the season for Rice and he has four catches for 32 yards so far on Sunday.

The Bills drove into the red zone to open the third quarter, but had to settle for a Tyler Bass field goal after a holding penalty slowed their march toward the end zone.