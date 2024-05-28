Patrick Mahomes ranks as PFF’s top starting QB heading into 2024 season

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be one of the NFL’s top teams in 2024, and Patrick Mahomes figures to play a key part in the reigning champions’ fight for a Super Bowl three-peat.

Though the first game of the regular season, featuring the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens, is still months away, the hype behind Mahomes’ 2024 campaign is already starting to build.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked Mahomes as the No. 1 starting quarterback in the NFL, establishing the high expectations that he and the rest of Kansas City’s players will aim to live up to next season.

1. Patrick Mahomes

…

32. ? Ranking all 32 starting QBshttps://t.co/I07FSMAqf3 — PFF (@PFF) May 27, 2024

With organized team activities set to continue this week, the Chiefs’ preparations for a title defense are officially underway.

In practices at the team’s facilities in Kansas City, Mahomes and Andy Reid are scheming up a new-look offense featuring some of the fastest receivers in the NFL, which will captivate fans throughout the 2024 season.

