Patrick Mahomes ranks Peyton Manning, John Elway among top-5 all-time QBs

Patrick Mahomes will one day be amongst the pantheon of greats when he retires, but he is being modest about it.

Mahomes recently ranked his all-time top five quarterbacks to play the game but has yet to count himself. Instead, he ranked two Denver Broncos greats, Peyton Manning and John Elway, in his top five while Tom Brady takes the crown.

Mahomes’ top five:

5. Dan Marino/John Elway 4. Joe Montana 3. Aaron Rodgers 2. Peyton Manning 1. Tom Brady

Indeed, a section of the earth believes that Mahomes is already in the top five, and rightfully so. Two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, two-time NFL MVP, and three-time All-Pro. Not to mention, five-time Pro Bowler. Many other stats solidify Mahomes’ greatness, but we can stop there. Nevertheless, Mahomes claiming the two Broncos legends in his top five is a respectful gesture, as Elway’s style of run-n-gun and Manning’s arm talent and cerebral play influenced Mahomes’ play.

Check out Mahomes’ whole interview with Complex Magazine, in which he elaborates more on his top five list, here.

