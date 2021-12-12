Patrick Mahomes: Raiders gathering on Chiefs logo in pregame added some motivation

With AFC playoff seeding to be determined and the AFC West crown still up for grabs, the Chiefs had plenty of motivation before getting to Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s game and the Raiders gave them a bit more before the game.

The Raiders gathered on the Chiefs logo at midfield at the end of pregame warmups, which drew boos from a crowd that would spend the rest of the day cheering their team to a 48-9 win. After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, via Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star, that the team didn’t spend much time talking about the Raiders’ decision but added that he doesn’t like when others”disrespect things you’ve kind of built” and that the team got “a little more motivation” from it.

That likely made the win all the more satisfying for the home team and the guys running Arrowhead Stadium’s public address system got in on the fun as well. They played “Wheels on the Bus” as the Raiders left the field at the end of the game in reference to the victory lap around the stadium that former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden took his team on after a win last season.

It was a very different result this Sunday and the Raiders will have to wait a while before they get a chance to face the Chiefs again.

