Patrick Mahomes produces more magic on opening drive against the Raiders

Patrick Mahomes was off and winging Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the second play of the game, he found Justin Watson streaking down the sideline and delivered a perfect pass.

The play went for 67 yards and set the Chiefs up at the Las Vegas 3.

The drive concluded with Mahomes on the move before he shoveled a short pass to Jerick McKinnon in the end zone.

Harrison Butker hit the PAT and KC was up 7-0.

