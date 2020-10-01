Patrick Mahomes praises Patriots QB Cam Newton as 'great football player'

Mahomes praises Patriots QB Cam Newton as 'great football player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will be the first ever matchup between quarterbacks Cam Newton and Patrick Mahomes.

Both players are very difficult to game plan against. Not only can they stand in the pocket and make accurate throws all over the field, these QBs are capable of escaping the pocket and making plays on the run as well.

Mahomes, who grew up in the eastern part of Texas, remembers watching highlights of Newton as a kid.

"I wish I could do some of the things that he does as far as how physical he is and the way he's able to make plays happen," the Chiefs QB said at his Wednesday press conference. "He's a great football player, someone I watched when he was at Auburn. He actually played at Blinn College, which is down there close to East Texas ... I would see his highlights then when I was back in high school.

"He's a great football player and he's in a great spot now and he's playing really good football. So you understand it's going to be a great challenge to go up against this team knowing that they're going to be able to really move the football and hopefully our defense is going to come out there and play like they did this last week (against the Baltimore Ravens)."

Newton and the Patriots are heavy underdogs entering Sunday afternoon's game. The Chiefs are 7-point betting favorites, and with good reason, as they are the defending champions and have won 12 consecutive games dating back to last season (including the playoffs).

The Patriots will need an excellent performance from Newton as both a passer and rusher to beat the Chiefs. One of Kansas City's few weaknesses is its run defense. The Chiefs are allowing the fifth-most yards per carry and Football Outsides' DVOA ranks KC as the third-worst run defense in the league.

No team has rushed for more yards through three weeks than the Patriots, who also rank fifth in yards per carry. Newton's four rushing touchdowns are tied for the league lead.

The Patriots will need Newton to continue his success on the ground for them to have a strong chance at victory Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.