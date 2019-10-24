Patrick Mahomes to practice again today

After initially admitting it was a “stretch” to think Patrick Mahomes might play this week after dislocating his kneecap, the Chiefs continue to have a little sport with the Packers.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Mahomes is expected to practice again today, though it is expected to be highly limited like yesterday.

To use Andy Reid’s word, it stretches the bounds of credulity to think any spare work he’s getting this week is with an eye toward playing him Sunday against the Packers, though it’s still a good sign.

Barring the unexpected, that would mean Matt Moore would start and be backed up by Kyle Shurmur.

The Chiefs also announced that defensive end Frank Clark (neck), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Darron Lee (illness), and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) will not participate today.