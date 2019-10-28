Patrick Mahomes say he would have played tonight if it were a postseason game

It looked for a day or two this week as if Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would return to action only 10 days after dislocating his kneecap. Apparently, Mahomes would have been back, if the game were being played in January.

Mahomes told Michele Tafoya of NBC’s Sunday Night Football that he’d be playing tonight, if it were a playoff game.

That’s an interesting position to take, since next Sunday’s game against the Vikings could be the closest thing a regular-season game ever gets to being a playoff game, if the Chiefs lose tonight.

A loss tonight to the Packers would drop the Chiefs to 5-3, behind the 5-2 Ravens and the 5-3 Colts (who hold the tiebreaker) for the second seed in the AFC. Next week, in a game that could run Kansas City’s home losing streak to four, maybe Mahomes gets his way and forces his way onto the field, replacing Matt Moore.

Mahomes originally had a timeline of 3-6 weeks. But he apparently is healing faster than expected, and perhaps he could be back in only seven days.