Patrick Mahomes plans to keep firing downfield despite struggles: 'I'm gonna take shots'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says despite the team's perceived offensive woes, he is going to keep the same approach and try to push the ball downfield.

In 2021, Mahomes is averaging seven yards per passing attempt. In each of his first three seasons as a starter, the 2018 NFL MVP averaged at least eight yards per attempt.

Mahomes also has thrown 10 interceptions, third most in the league.

“I mean, I’m gonna take shots,” Mahomes said, via the Kansas City Star. “The last few years I’ve take those shots, and they’ve worked. I’ve taken those shots, and they haven’t worked (as well this season), and we’ve still been able to find ways to score points.

“Whenever I’ve got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I’m going to give him a chance to make a play.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers.

Defenses have seemed to adjust to Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense, which dropped from first in total yards per game last season to seventh. But opposing teams aren't going to see anything different for the rest of the season.

“I think, just in general, even when we’re not connecting on them, it still tells that defense they have to back up, and it opens up stuff underneath,” Mahomes said. “Taking those shots during the game, even if they’re not connecting, it kind of puts a little bit of a fear into the defense to know they can’t start coming up; they can’t start jumping some of our routes."

The Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs QB to keep firing downfield despite struggles