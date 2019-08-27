Patrick Mahomes on Patriots? Survey reveals Boston fans' most desired players

Boston fans are loyal to their professional sports teams. That means two things: They'll support the players on their favorite squad ... but they'll also happily welcome a superstar who can help their squad win a championship.

Which superstars, you ask? Channel Media & Market Research asked this very question in the 2019 version of its New England Sports Survey, which asked over 16,000 adult New England residents a series of Boston-sports themed questions back in August 2018.

Specifically, the question was, "What one player would you like the New England Patriots/Boston Celtics/Boston Red Sox/Boston Bruins to acquire the most?" And the results were ... interesting.

Here are the top five responses for every team, with our reaction to each:

PATRIOTS

- Patrick Mahomes (20 percent)

- Khalil Mack (17 percent)

- Travis Kelce (16 percent)

- Aaron Donald (14 percent)

- Julio Jones (13 percent)











Reaction: It's worth noting this survey was conducted prior to last season's AFC Championship Game, after which Kelce didn't make many friends in New England with his gripe about the NFL overtime rules. But it's interesting that Patriots fans wouldn't mind adding talent from a major AFC rival in the Kansas City Chiefs -- especially at quarterback, where Mahomes somehow would play second fiddle to Tom Brady.

CELTICS

- Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 percent)

- Joel Embiid (15 percent)

- Anthony Davis (12 percent)

- Kevin Durant (8 percent)

- DeMarcus Cousins (5 percent)











Reaction: We're actually surprised Davis isn't higher on this list, as the Celtics still were in play for the superstar forward last August. But the Greek Freak is a solid choice, considering he went on to win 2019 NBA MVP.

RED SOX

- Shane Greene (22 percent)

- Clayton Kershaw (15 percent)

- Aaron Judge (14 percent)

- Mike Trout (10 percent)

- Edwin Diaz (5 percent)











Reaction: Wait ... Shane Greene? Ahead of Kershaw, Judge and Trout??? We know the Red Sox needed bullpen help last offseason after losing closer Craig Kimbrel, but the interest in a 30-year-old Detroit Tigers reliever is the most baffling result of this survey.

BRUINS

- Connor McDavid (21 percent)

- Steven Stamkos (18 percent)

- Sidney Crosby (17 percent)

- Jack Eichel (12 percent)

- Patrick Kane (7 percent)











Reaction: Bruins fans don't mess around, as they're most interested in the cream of the NHL crop. It would never happen, but adding McDavid certainly would help the B's shake that Stanley Cup loss.

