Patrick Mahomes: Passing anything Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski did is special

The Chiefs offense didn't always click during the 2023 season, but they went back to what's worked in the past in Buffalo on Sunday and it paid off for them.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce hooked up for touchdowns in the second and third quarters of their 27-24 win over the Bills. The scores were the 15th and 16th times that the pair had connected for touchdowns in playoff games and that puts them ahead of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most postseason touchdowns for the same quarterback and receiver.

“We always emphasize getting the ball to Travis,” Mahomes said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “Passing anything that has Brady and Gronk in it is special. Those are two of the greatest players — and Tom is the greatest — so you appreciate that.”

Kelce is closer to the end of his run than Mahomes, but the duo will have at least one more game to add to their totals this year and the Ravens will need to be sharp in order to stop the prolific partnership from making it two.