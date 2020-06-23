NBA star LeBron James and reigning Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes have partnered together as part of James’ More Than A Vote organization, which seeks to encourage and register African-Americans to vote and to battle voter suppression.

James announced Mahomes’ addition to the group on Monday night.

“And…everyone welcome this game changer (on and off the field) @PatrickMahomes to the family. Means a lot my Brother to have your voice in this with us. #MoreThanAVote #BlackLivesMatter,” James wrote via his Twitter account.

After his involvement in the player-produced video calling upon the NFL to support the Black Lives Matter movement in their cause against police brutality and systemic racism, Mahomes said he intends to use the platform his position has given him. His addition to James’ non-profit organization is a further extension of that plan.

“Change isn’t made by watching from the sidelines. Let’s do this @KingJames. @morethanavote http://morethanavote.org,” Mahomes wrote in a reply to James.

Mahomes joins other athletes such as Andrew Hawkins, Jeffrey Okudah, Caron Butler, Arike Ogunbowale, Sloane Stephens, Jason Heyward and Jozy Altidore as part of the collective.

“Thank you to every incredible athlete and artist working to help us pull this together. Change doesn’t happen sitting on the sideline. Use our site to register and join our fight against voter suppression,” James wrote.

James has been the best player in the NBA over the last two decades while Mahomes could well be on his way to having a similarly lofty career in the NFL. Athletes feel better positioned than ever to use their voices to push for change in society and Mahomes and James make about as star-studded a pairing as you have right now in sports.

Patrick Mahomes partners with LeBron James on More Than A Vote effort originally appeared on Pro Football Talk