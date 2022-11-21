Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may break an impressive NFL record this season — with some help from a 17th game.

After Sunday night’s win over the Chargers, Mahomes has a league-leading 3,265 passing yards through 10 games this season. That puts him on pace to pass for 5,551 yards in 17 games.

And that would be a new NFL record, surpassing Peyton Manning’s record of 5,477 yards, set in 2013. Manning, of course, did that in only 16 games, and Mahomes is on pace to need a 17th game to top Manning’s record.

Mahomes is averaging 326.5 yards per game this season, short of the 342.3 yards per game that Manning averaged in his record-setting season. So while Mahomes may set the record, Manning would be justified if he felt that the more impressive season was his own.

